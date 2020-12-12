Sicily's Mount Etna can be seen rising majestically in this stunning shot by Franco Aloisio on Saturday morning.

The picture, shot from Dwejra in Malta with a 400mm lens, shows snow-capped Etna in the background and the Hyblaean Mountains in front on the volcano. Buġibba is seen in the foreground in the picture taken on a crisp day with very good visibility.

Reader Stef Mizzi also took captured Etna in the morning from Għargħur, almost 300km away.

The Monti Iblei, straddling Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania, rise to a maximum peak of 986 metres at Monte Lauro, while Mount Etna, between Catania and Messina, is the highest active volcano in Europe at 3,326 metres.