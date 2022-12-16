Falling for Christmas on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan has been absent from the big and small screens for quite some time. She returns with Falling for Christmas, in which she plays a newly engaged heiress who suffers a ski accident. She is diagnosed with amnesia and left in the care of a lodge owner – handsome of course – and his daughter. You know what to expect – but it’s still fun.

Santa Camp on HBO Max

Here’s a heart-warmer – perfect for the festive season. This documentary follows the annual gathering of Santas as they welcome new members – and empower Mrs Clauses. Some real-life lessons to be learnt here.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+

A holiday special from Disney – with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in a bit of trouble because he misses Christmas. So Drax and Mantis set out to find him a Christmas present he will never forget. Spoiler alert: their plan may or may not involve kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix

Charles Dickens’ classic has spawned countless revisions – and here is another one. This animated film is very familiar – because most viewers obviously know the plot. But there are also familiar voices including that of Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley and Jonathan Pryce. Watch with the rest of the family.

Spirited on Apple TV+

And yet another A Christmas Carol re-imagining. This time, it’s a musical – starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The twist – the narrative is told from the ghosts’ point of view. Something new for a favourite old classic.

Violent Night at cinemas

A bit of adult fun this time – as David Harbour (favourite sheriff Jim Hopper from Stranger Things) plays a vicious Santa Claus, who takes matters into his own hands when a family is held hostage by a team of mercenaries.