Jenise Spiteri will be representing Malta at the upcoming Winter Olympics that will be held in Beijing this month.

The snowboarder issued a statement on her social media to reveal the news and the America-bassed athlete could not hide her pride in becoming Malta’s first-ever snowboarder at the Beijing Games.

“It still doesn’t feel real- and I don’t think it will until I arrive in Beijing,” Spiteri wrote on her facebook page.

“But HOLY MOLY I’M GOING TO BEIJING! Qualifying for the Olympics has been such a crazy battle, with way more unexpected struggles than I imagined facing when I first began, but I’m so proud of myself for sticking to my goal and never quitting. I’ve finally earned my chance to represent Malta as their first-ever Olympic snowboarder.

