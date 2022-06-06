Quin Snyder resigned as coach of the NBA’s Utah Jazz after eight seasons on Sunday, reaching the playoffs in each of the past six years without advancing to the conference finals.

Snyder went 372-264 with the Jazz in the regular season and departs as the second-winningest head coach in club history, but Utah was a post-season disappointment despite playmaker Donovan Mitchell and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

“What drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz,” Snyder said in a statement announcing his departure.

