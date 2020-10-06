Britain’s Geraint Thomas, among the overall Giro d’Italia favourites, has pulled out before the start of Tuesday’s fourth stage in Catania with a fractured pelvis, Team Ineos confirmed.

The 2018 Tour de France winner’s overall pink jersey ambitions were left in tatters after a heavy crash on Monday saw him lose more than 11 minutes at the arrival at Mount Etna in Sicily, to sit 53rd overall.

