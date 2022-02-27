Sandro Chetcuti once said that the two main political parties are like two big shops. Developers – and, by extension, voters – simply see what’s on offer and give their custom to the most attractive seller. It seems that is pretty much what the parties think of themselves too. At the moment they are flinging out their wares/electoral promises with gay abandon trying to attract more custom/votes.

The Labour Party is chucking cheques our way, promising green lungs and tax breaks or refunds. The Nationalist Party is going to launch us into the metaverse, create afforestation projects, freeze our traffic fines and give us tax breaks.

Now I remember the promises of elections gone by and how they pan out when the winning party makes it to Castille. The tax refunds are strung out over a period of time or splashed out just in time for another election. The ‘green’ projects are usually big on greenwash, resource-sapping, drought-sensitive lawns and excuses for more tables and chairs.

The exciting new frontier to the future of technological progress? Been there and done that so many times. Way back, it was Austin Gatt’s SmartCity which was supposed to be Silicon Valley in the Med. That ended up exactly as predicted: a massive real estate project marring the beauty of the area and which is a white elephant where we park projects which won’t fit anywhere else.

With the previous Labour administration it was the blasted Blockchain Island bubble which had Malta attracting dodgy businesses, leaving us to sweep up the fall-out. I can’t really summon much enthusiasm for a national foray into the metaverse. The now old-fashioned Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok are already a black hole sucking up our time and attention, we’re not gagging to float around in Mark Zuckerberg’s dystopian metaverse.

I am far more interested in learning about specific actions which the parties oblige themselves to observe. Most of these refer to measures which can be undertaken without busting our budget further. For example, which politician will make a pledge to beef up enforcement across the board? Which party is willing to rein in and penalise reckless, dangerous drivers, callous, dangerous construction practices and slave labour? Which party will bell the cat and introduce effective penalties for illegal development? Who will stop the takeover of our pavements by tables and chairs and the noise pollution from these establishments at night?

Enforcement is the dirtiest word in the Maltese political lexicon - Claire Bonello

That’s the sound of silence in response because ‘enforcement’ is the dirtiest word in the Maltese political lexicon. Over the last seven years, there has been the systematic and deliberate dismantling of practically all forms of regulation and penalisation in several sectors.

Within the environmental and planning sector with which I am more familiar, it is a free-for-all, effectively state-sanctioned anarchy where everyone does as he pleases and sanctions all by means of a ridiculously low fine.

As if matters aren’t bad enough, the ERA has been directed to draw up regulations reducing fines for environmental contraventions even further and making the system even more contravener-friendly.

Over on the roads front, where we have reports of fatalities practically every day, where testing for drink driving is the exception and not the norm, where notoriously indisciplined drivers chat on their mobile phones as they drive and where double-parking is the norm and the Nationalist Party is proposing freezing traffic fines. This when we already have a points system in place which acts as an educational deterrent. Enforcement is the last political taboo in a country which enables contraveners and saddles the rest of us with the consequences of their actions.

The heart-breaking scenes in Ukraine are interspersed with poignant footage of Russians protesting against the war in a show of solidarity from one people to another. It feels sobering and distressing to be on the verge of what looks like another world war where millions are slaughtered in power games which are not of their making.

It appears that the post-war generations have failed in their duty of remembering the atrocities of past world wars. The irony is that the ones who most need to remember are the ones most likely to forget – or ignore.