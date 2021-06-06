With just a few days to go before England’s opening game in a major tournament, this is the point when I traditionally start to feel that tingle of excitement, hope and expectation. So far, no tingles.

There could be many reasons for my lack of engagement, of course.

The fact that Sheffield United have just endured an emotionally destructive season hasn’t done much for my love of football. Neither has a year and a bit of pandemic which will see Euro 2020 played in front of mostly empty stadia. And the thought that we are about to watch 51 games from which the main talking point will probably be VAR is another major dampener.

But I think the main reason my juices aren’t flowing for this tournament is that my faith and trust in England’s manager is lower than a snake’s belly. I genuinely don’t think he knows what he is doing; I don’t think he has coherent plan; and if, by some miracle, England do manage to do well in this tournament it will be despite him, not because of him.

Don’t get me wrong, I imagine I would really like Southgate as a person were we ever to meet up for a pint or 12. He comes across as a totally trustworthy, honest and dependable bloke – the sort of chap who would stick to Perrier all night to make sure you got home safely.

But he doesn’t come across as a football manager with a plan.

I mean, what was all that about naming four right-backs in his squad? Has anyone ever, in the history of football, analysed a major tournament and thought to themselves: “Of course, they wouldn’t have won it if it hadn’t been for their right-backs…”.

No, of course they haven’t.

What was he expecting to happen – one or two of them to defect to another country mid-tournament?

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against any of the right-backs in question. Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are all quality players. But utilising 15 per cent of your squad allocation on right-backs? I just don’t get it.

What really gets on my nerves about this selection is that to make space for Southgate’s herd (What is the collective noun for right-backs? A flock? A gaggle? A Neville?) of right-backs, two players that had a decent case for being in the squad were left out. Namely James Ward-Prowse and Jessie Lingard.

Southampton’s Ward-Prowse, despite having a name which sounds a bit like a 90-year-old Tory MP, is probably England’s best dead-ball specialist right now. His free kicks and corners are sublime.

Surely he could have made up a team using the squad taking part in the tournament. Not those staying home

And if you are in a tight match at a major tournament where nothing you are doing is breaking down your opponents, then someone who can conjure up a bit of magic from a set piece is vital.

Lingard, on the other hand, was on fire during the second half of the season, putting in some incredible displays for West Ham United, scoring key goals and being unplayable at times. More importantly he was comparatively fresh, having spent most of the first half of the season warming the Manchester United bench.

Maybe taking both of those players would have been a bit too much, but surely Southgate could have found room for at least one of them in his final squad of 26. At the expense of, er, maybe a right-back?

But let’s leave the right-back weirdness aside for a moment (especially as Alexander Arnold got injured on Wednesday) and move on to something else that really diminished my belief in Southgate: the Austria friendly.

I have long accused Southgate of being a ditherer who has no idea of his best team or tactics. However, I thought last week the reality of the situation would dawn on him and he would use England’s final friendlies to finalise his action plan for the Croatia game.

But no. Of course he didn’t.

Instead, he used Wednesday’s game against Austria as a way of making sure the world knows he is still pondering his team and his tactics. Why on earth would you give game time to Lingard and Ward-Prowse just hours after telling them they aren’t good enough for the tournament? Was it supposed to make them feel better or something?

Worse than that, however, was the decision to use this crucial fixture to hand out debuts. Debuts! A week before a major tournament. When you have zero intention – and probably no chance – of taking any of those debutants with you. Why waste game time like that?

I understand he didn’t want to play those players who took part in last week’s finals to give them a rest (don’t agree with it, but understand it).

But surely he could still have made up a team using the rest of the squad that is actually taking part in the tournament. Not those who are staying home.

Little of what Southgate does makes sense to me. It feels like he is making it up as he goes along.

What I really find strange is that the English media seem fine with all this. Bizarrely, it’s almost like Southgate can’t do anything wrong in the eyes of Fleet Street.

Whereas in the past, England managers were slammed, abused, vilified and turned into turnips for just about everything they did, Southgate seems untouchable.

Maybe the normally ruthless collection of sport hacks are just terrified that if they criticise Southgate he will burst into tears and run away.

He does look like he is only one loud bang away from spontaneously combusting.

I genuinely hope I am wrong about Southgate. I genuinely hope he has a master plan of such cunning and sophistication it will blow the competition away when it is ruthlessly implemented.

But I suspect England will dither and fumble their way to the quarter-finals and then dramatically crumble the second they come up against a team managed by someone that isn’t afraid to take an actual decision.

