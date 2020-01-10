Brazilian defender Rodolfo Soares has extended his stay at Premier League side Gżira United after agreeing to a new one-year contract.

The veteran defender has been a mainstay in Giovanni Tedesco's squad this season and the club hierarchy quickly ensured that they retained his services by offering him another year contract.

Soares, who had only six months left on the deal, agreed terms and put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The Brazilian defender is the latest player to pledge his future with the Maroons as on Thursday, Hamed Kone also put pen to paper on a one year contract.

Meanwhile the Maroons are looking to tie up a deal for Italian midfielder Marco Criaco.

The player has already started training with the Maroons and the club are hopeful of completing his move in the coming days once the player reaches a contract settlement with his club Ħamrun Spartans.