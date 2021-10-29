Australia will play their first match on home soil in 763 days after next month’s World Cup qualifying clash with Saudi Arabia was Friday confirmed for Sydney.

The Socceroos last played in front of their fans against Nepal in Canberra in October 2019 before being forced overseas when Australia’s borders slammed shut because of the coronavirus.

It has seen them play 11 of their 12 qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar abroad, although it hasn’t hurt their form.

