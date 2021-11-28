The Zanzi Homes Team and its QLZH Foundation ran a multicoloured campaign throughout November to celebrate men’s mental well-being, synonymous with this month.

Through the ‘LiveLifeInTechnicolour campaign’, Zanzi Homes and the foundation join the international drive to promote men’s mental health and the prevention of suicide which, together with testicular and prostate cancers, are the main causes of the Movember movement.

The theme selected ‒ living life in technicolour ‒ has the purpose to wrap a positive feel around a topic which is still considered taboo in Maltese society.

Team members of Zanzi Homes and the QLZH Foundation responded to the expression of interest to feature in the campaign and be advocates for a more open-minded society.

In the visuals, the participants are splashed with brightly, technicoloured Holi dust representing a colourful representation of mental wellness. Each model-for-a-day also shared their advice on how one can improve mental well-being.

Research shows that activities such as journaling, reading, enjoying nature, playing music and even just calling a friend have positive affects on one’s views of the world and the situations faced on a daily basis.

“Every man should go speak with someone as a regular check-up. Just like you would any with a physician. Society tells us that men need to be tough, that we are not manly if we are emotional, but all men are human beings too,” Michael Paris, managing partner at the Commercial Real Estate brand QLC within the QLZH Group, said.

“I speak to my therapist once a month. Since I started, about three years ago, my life has changed in ways I didn’t think possible. With therapy, I feel happier and my life is more colourful.”

Paris also shared how playing his guitar helps him recalibrate during a stressful and testing day.

The visuals for the campaign were entrusted to photographer Kris Micallef and videographer Jean-Marc Calì. In the video, the group of nine male participants are seen being enveloped in the dust and its colours as some pose happily and others more seriously to portray the contrast between living in technicolour and without it, as well as the positive effects of engaging in self-care activities.

The final shot sees all nine together, putting forward a united front in the fight against the stigma and putting men’s mental health high on society’s agenda.

The QLZH Foundation is also behind the #GrabLifeByTheBoobs campaign, which highlights the importance of checking oneself frequently to identify any possible risks of breast cancer.

Both these initiatives are run by the Humanitarian Committee within the foundation which is the social activist arm of QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC.

The photography of the campaign may be seen on https://www.facebook.com/zanzihomes, while the video can be viewed through https://www.facebook.com/QLZHFoundation.