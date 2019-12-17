Social benefit payments are being brought forward to Christmas eve because of upgrade works on the Bank of Valletta IT infrastructure which will limit bank services for a number of days after December 27.

The Family and Social Welfare Ministry said payments made by cheque and direct credit due on December 28 will be moved forward to December 24.

The arrangements also apply for payments made weekly.

Anyone needing further details can phone on 153.

Bank of Valletta will be closed for business on December 30, December 31 and January 1, 2020 (Public Holiday). It will resume operations and banking services as from 8.30am on January 2, 2020.

Bank of Valletta urged customers to carry out the banking transactions by Friday December 27, including transfers to their card-linked accounts to ensure that they have access to enough funds throughout the upgrade period.

BoV Internet Banking and BoV Mobile Banking will not be available during the upgrade period.

The use of BoV cards locally and abroad, BoV Pay and Cash withdrawals from ATMs will operate in the normal manner.