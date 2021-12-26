“As the European Union makes strides with the Fit-for-55 package, the Social Climate Fund ensures nobody gets left behind,” MEP David Casa recently said.

The Social Climate Fund will enable Europe to significantly cut down on its CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions, without compromising its social commitments.

The European Commission had adopted a package of proposals to make the EU’s climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. The European Social Climate Fund seeks to finance temporary direct income support for vulnerable households and to support measures and investments that reduce emissions in road transport and buildings sectors, resulting in a reduction of costs for vulnerable households, micro-enterprises and transport users.

“I am delighted to be able to contribute toward a social transition in our fight against climate change. The Fund paves way for more than €70 billion worth in social and climate investments, under a plan for the EU to match member state funding,” Casa said.

The Fund is linked with other proposals to cap emissions and move toward cleaner sources of energy for transport, heating, and cooling. It is part of the Fit-for-55 package, the EU’s leading legislative initiative to systematically combat climate change.

This will be the second major fund of which MEP Casa is the European Parliament’s Rapporteur during this legislature. During the first half of the Parliamentary term, MEP Casa successfully negotiated the €90 billion European Social Fund Plus.

Mr Casa is currently also actively supporting MEP Roberta Metsola’s and the European People’s Party Group’s bid for the upcoming election for a new President of the European Parliament in January 2022.

Being his last month as Quaestor of the European Parliament, Casa is also actively concluding various projects in his role related to the communications policy of the European Parliament, as well as the various areas of support for members, such as ICT equipment as well as transport services.

