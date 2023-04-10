Four families living in a social housing block have been left with a gaping hole and a pile of rubble at the foot of their stairwell for a year, after a planned electric lift failed to be built.

The Valletta block in Republic Street is home to 11 people, including young children and people in their 70s. Residents were told by the Housing Authority, which owns and administers the building, that the works are being carried out to install a lift in the building as part of an ongoing upgrading exercise carried out in older social housing units.

The persisting situation has raised safety concerns among residents, who also have to contend with the inconvenience of a massive pile of rubble in the middle of the landing behind the front door. The debris was dug up to create the lift shaft and placed directly in front of the residents’ letterboxes, forcing them to navigate the rubble to retrieve their mail.

Meanwhile, the gaping lift shaft has been crudely cordoned off with wooden planks, partially secured to the metal bannister with wire and on the other end propped against an open cabinet, where the block’s electricity meters are kept.

The pile of rubble at the foot of the stairwell.

The 74-year-old woman who lives on the top floor said the problem has persisted for a whole year.

The construction notice outside the building says that works started on April 4 last year.

“Sometimes, a couple of workers show up for a few days and leave and nothing changes. It’s been a year,” said the woman, who asked to remain unidentified. “We’ve spoken to the housing authorities many times, they told us not to worry and that things would move forward but we’ve ended up in the same boat.”

The woman, whose two young grandchildren live with her, is concerned about the danger to residents, particularly the children.

“The planks are hanging out, there’s a big hole in the building and a huge pile of rubbish. It’s like living in a rubbish dump,” she said. “What if you accidentally touch one of the stones and the pile of debris falls?”

She is waiting to have knee replacement surgery and the delay in installing the lift has affected her badly. She has limi­ted mobility and the task of going up and down the stairs is tiring and painful.

“I don’t feel trapped in my home but the stairs are difficult for me. I’m not sure whether I’ll be returning here to recover after surgery. I can climb the stairs slowly, but my knees aren’t strong enough.”

Apart from the need for a lift, she said that at least she hopes the dangerous situation below can be resolved in the meantime.

“I just hope they don’t leave us in the lurch like this, that’s all we want.”

In response to questions sent by Times of Malta, a spokesperson for the Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation said works at the Republic Street block have never actually stopped, but encountered difficulties because the foundations had not been found and new tests are being carried out.

Because of this, the methodology of the work had to change, and additional excavations will have to be carried out than originally planned.

The spokesperson added that in the past three years, the Housing Authority installed 80 lifts in social housing blocks that previously did not have one and that this challenging situation is frequently encountered, particularly in older buildings where the installation of a lift was never envisaged during the construction phase.