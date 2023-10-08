The Malta FA through its Social Responsibility Department (FSR) has been working hard to raise awareness of various social problems on our islands and uses the ‘Beautiful Game’ to provide a better opportunity for inclusion.

To this aim, for the past few years, the Malta FA Social Responsibility Department has looked towards EU funding to engage with the community of football, and create projects towards social responsibility through football.

“We believe that the aspect of social responsibility is not about creating footballers,” Peter Busuttil director of the Malta FA Social Responsibility Department, told the Times of Malta.

“It’s all about bringing football closer to the community. In our projects, participants do not necessarily have to become professional football players, but we use football as a means of social communication, social interaction and social inclusion at all levels.”

