A group of campaigners against overdevelopment is encouraging people to replace their social media profile pictures on Wednesday with an image of “one of the many obscenities being built around us”.

The symbolic gesture, part of a grassroots movement that is growing against unnecessary construction in Gozo, aims to show both that “we are not OK with this” and also raise more awareness of the situation.

Coinciding with Freedom Day, which traditionally celebrates the withdrawal of British troops from Malta, protesters will use the hashtags #Ħelsien #Freedom, with a picture and a Facebook frame to bring the movement together.

The frame shows a group of Neolithic statuettes that were discovered at the Xagħra Circle and acts as a “contrast between our heritage and the type of construction that is dominating the local scene”.

“We could not help but think that our ancestors must be turning in their graves at what is going on,” one of the group of citizens, who asked not to be named, said.

“We are not against necessary development, particularly that which is sensitive to our national identity, culture and shared architectural heritage.

“What we are against is the mushrooming of blocks of units, which are at complete odds with the identity of our towns and villages.”

Malta and Gozo deserve better, they said, adding that the social media protest applied to both islands.

Anyone wishing to join can upload an image on their Facebook profile singling out the development of their choice, or the many cranes, and find the frame by searching ħelsien.