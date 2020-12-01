A new social media platform has teamed up with a number of local businesses to bring some Christmas cheer through a competition which kicks off today.

“Chitzo is dedicated to enhance people’s social lives by helping them find more to do, while also serving our beloved tourists with a greater selection of events to make the most of their holiday,” Antoine Attard, head of operations for Malta, said.

“On the other hand, we’re a free platform dedicated to promoting the widest range of things to do for businesses and people that have things going on.”

Chitzo’s overarching vision is “to create a platform that’s built for social good, one that helps strengthen and rebuild communities by empowering and connecting people”.

Attard believes that current social media platforms have a certain degree of ‘anti-social’ aspect to them.

“There’s a level of division, disagreement and conjecture about them. We are focused on removing all of that and focusing on people’s actual social lives and bringing people together,” he stated.

With this in mind, the platform is launching the competition ‘12 days of Chitzmas’. The platform has teamed up with 12 local businesses to give away 12 “fantastic prizes” worth over €1,000 over 12 days. The competition will be run across the Chitzo Malta social pages on Instagram and Facebook, from today, with a new prize being unveiled every other day.

One can enter each giveaway by simply liking the Chitzo Malta page and that of the business in competition and sharing the post.

Each giveaway will run for approximately 60 hours before a winner is announced the following day. Winners are selected by a randomising tool used for such competitions.

“Our philosophy is very much focused on helping; this year has taken its toll and although we know it won’t be a normal Christmas, we’d like to try and provide a bit of extra Christmas spirit,” Attard said.

For more information, download the Chitzo app on your smartphone or visit www.chitzo.com.