The X social media site, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday suspended and then reactivated the account of Yulia Navalnaya, just one day after she created it and four days after the death of her husband, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A message on the @Yulia_Navalnaya account page read: "Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X rules." It included a link to the site's rules of use but did not provide a specific reason for the account being suspended.

The account was reactivated a few hours later.