The spate of power cuts and their impact on the country will be discussed on Friday when the prime minister meets representatives of employers, trade unions and civil society at the Auberge de Castille.

The meeting was convened by the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development following a suggestion by the Chamber of Commerce and a request by the prime minister.

Several private sector organisations have complained about reputational and material damages caused by the outages and demanded compensation. The government has said compensation will be announced in the coming days, and also promised increased focus on beefing up the power distribution system.

Among the organisations taking part in the meeting will be the Chamber, the Medical Association of Malta, the General Workers’ Union, UHM Voice of the Workers, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Malta Chamber for SMEs, the Malta Employers' Association, the Forum of trade unions and the Gozo Regional Committee.

Representatives of the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry will also attend.