The discussion on cannabis reform should be postponed until after a general election to avoid the issue devolving into a political football match, a group of some of the country’s major social partners have said.

“It would be better if this White Paper is not discussed in the confrontational environment of an election, where there is danger of it becoming a political football match, and decisions could be made that may appeal to minorities with vested interests and not in the interest of society at large,” they said in a letter to both political parties in parliament.

“The necessary research must be carried out as well as a social impact report. Consultation must be carried out with all involved parties, including social partners, before decisions are made. This should be done objectively after the election and without pressure on parties to marginally gain votes during their electoral campaign.”

The letter was signed by the Malta Employers’ Association, the Malta Chamber of SMEs, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions, UĦM – Voice of the Worker, the Gozo Regional Committee and the Civil Society Committee.

In March, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government would be forging a legal way for users to buy cannabis buds and seeds.

The proposal is to legalise the possession of up to seven grams of cannabis for personal use and allow individuals to cultivate up to four plants for personal use in their own homes.

In a presentation given to the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, the Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) highlighted concerns related to cannabis use at the workplace. It pointed out that, in certain sectors, regular consumption may pose a danger to employees, their co-workers and their clients.

Individuals who test positive for cannabis are 55 per cent more likely to be involved in industrial accidents and 85 per cent more likely to injure themselves on the job, the MEA said.

Employers should have the right to impose zero-tolerance policies, even if consumption takes place after working hours.

The association is also calling for clear occupational health and safety guidelines, saying the Occupational Health and Safety Authority should be involved in drafting them.

There should be adequate safeguards that the new laws should not be a preamble to the decriminalisation of other substances.

Drug policies should be subject to a two-thirds parliamentary majority to pass, the MEA added.

The Chamber of Commerce said that clear guidelines are still needed for personal cannabis use, especially in terms of quantities, frequency of use and potency.

In its submissions, seen by Times of Malta, the chamber asks for clarifications on what amendments the government is considering on the status of cannabis-related products and on what impact this may have on the medical cannabis industry in Malta.

Before legalising the possession of small amounts of cannabis, the government should conduct studies on the short and long-term impacts.

“What potency of cannabis should be acceptable in cannabis for recreational use,” the chamber asked.

It noted that the supply chain for legal cannabis would need to be competitive if it wanted to destabilise the illicit drug trade. This would have to be balanced by sufficient regulation.

Further information is needed on how the police would determine whether the cannabis is within the legal limit for personal use and who should therefore be subject to arrest and questioning.

The chamber has also requested further clarification to resolve what it says is a contradiction between the legal amount of possession outlined in the White Paper of between seven and 28 grams and the expected yield of four home-grown cannabis plants.

Moreover, the government should clarify how enforcement of home growing would be carried out.

And are the amounts indicated in the White Paper of dry cannabis plant? What would this amount equate to in fresh cannabis, cannabis resin and cannabis oil?

The chamber asked whether businesses will be encouraged to have a zero-tolerance policy for substance abuse by employees. What would employers’ rights be when it came to monitoring and enforcing this policy?

Testing for drugs, the chamber said, should be mandatory in the case of workplace or road incidents where an individual has suffered an injury.