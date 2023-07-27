A ‘special’ exhibition marking Il-Ħaġar museum’s 10th anniversary year is set up by the Gozo Philatelic Society. The exhibition features social philately items connected with the Napoleonic period in Malta. The display is also a prelude to the society’s silver jubilee next year. It offers a range of documentary originals and reproductions connected with the presence of Napoleon Bonaparte in Malta in 1798. These items are complemented with several covers and stamps that admirably help the visitor understand the situation in that period. Several items on display are from the personal collection of the Gozo Philatelic Society president, Jesmond Borg.

The permanent exhibits at level 3 include correspondence between archpriest Saverio Cassar and the village representatives during the months that Gozo remained autonomous after the French garrison was forced to retreat from the island in 1798.

Visitors to the exhibition can obtain copies of the society’s full colour periodical which includes material that goes beyond simple stamp collecting.

Il-Hagar in Victoria is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. There is no entry fee but donations are always welcome.