The government’s outlay towards social security benefits rose by €65.8 million in this year’s first quarter when compared to the same period in 2021.

The National Statistics Office said that by the end of March, spending on social security benefits totalled €321.8 million, 25.7% more than in the previous year.

It said that ż €66 million rise in contributory expenditure was the primary reason behind the increase in spending, while non-contributory outlay fell marginally by €0.3 million.

Government spending towards contributory benefits amounted to €271.6 million, a 32.1% rise from 2021.

Retirement pensions record largest increase

Retirement pensions recorded the largest increase of €57.3 million, a result of two regular two-thirds pension payments made in March.

During the same period, €50.2 million went towards non-contributory benefits, a 0.5% decrease in comparison to the previous year. Age Pension exhibited the largest drop at €2 million.

In the first quarter of 2022, the largest number of contributory beneficiaries was recorded under the two-thirds pension - 55,611. The biggest drop in recipients was registered under the retirement pension - 935.

Children’s allowance reported the highest number of non-contributory recipients, with 41,471 families in receipt of the benefit. The In-Work Benefit recorded the largest increase in beneficiaries - 2,268, while the highest drop in recipients was witnessed under supplementary allowance - 761.