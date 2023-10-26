Spending on social security benefits was up 8.7 per cent by the end of September when compared to last year, data released on Thursday showed.

Government outlay on social security benefits edged just over €980 million – an increase of €78.9 million in comparison to 2022.

Outlay increased for both contributory and non-contributory benefits.

The lion’s share of government spending - €791.2 million, a 7.4 per cent increase - was on contributory benefits such as retirement pensions.

Such pensions cost the government €32.2 million more by the end of September when compared to the same period in 2022, mainly as a result of 1,501 more people receiving a two-thirds Pension. By the end of September, there were 58,820 people receiving a two-thirds pension.

There was also increased spending on contributory bonuses (€12.4 million) and widowhood pensions (€9.5 million).

By the end of September,, €189.2 million went towards Non-Contributory Benefits - a 15 per cent increase in comparison to the previous year.

All benefit categories registered increases, with the main ones recorded under Total In-Work Benefit (€6.1 million), Total Supplementary Allowance (€5.3 million) and Child Allowance (€3.5 million). A total of 44,016 families received the latter.

In comparison to 2022, an additional €26.4 million was spent on Social Security Benefits between July and September 2023, with total expenditure reaching €299.8 million.

Contributory expenditure rose by €19.3 million, with the largest increase registered under Pensions in respect of Retirement (€12.2 million). Furthermore, spending towards Non-Contributory Benefits increased by €7.1 million, with the largest growths recorded under Total Supplementary Allowance (€2.4 million) and Total In-Work Benefit (€1.7 million)

The In-Work Benefit saw a significant increase in beneficiaries (16,358) while drops were recorded in the number of people registered under a sickness benefit (4,661) and supplementary allowance (466).