Some 400 people who were employed at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services are missing close to €10 million in unpaid national insurance contributions, with many fearing for their pensions, UĦM - Voice of the Workers said.

In a newsletter published on Friday, the union claimed that the former FSWS employees, who were on the agency’s payroll between 2000 and 2007, found that their employer had failed to make national insurance contributions on their behalf, despite the amount still appearing to be deducted from their salaries.

“According to a preliminary investigation into this blatant breach of the employment law the overall amount involved is close to €10 million. Employees having these contributions missing may end up with a lower pension and might even miss out on the sickness benefit payment,” UĦM claimed.

The issues came to light when FSWS employees nearing retirement started making inquiries into their pensions, only to discover that they did not qualify for the amount that they believed they were entitled to.

The union said it had been told by the Ministry for Social Policy, which is responsible for the foundation, that an internal investigation has been launched and that steps will be taken when the results of that investigation are in hand.

The ministry said that “adjustments were being made” by the Social Security Department for the employees impacted.

UĦM said it also sought an explanation from former FSWS chief executive Joseph Gerada, who was in charge at the time these discrepancies occurred, asking why he had not flagged the issue, however, no replies were forthcoming.

Current FSWS head Alfred Grixti told UĦM that the foundation was “committed to solve the matter in the shortest time possible while assuring that none of the employees involved will lose any rights with respect to their pension and other social benefits”.

Grixti also told UĦM that the matter was difficult to establish as “no records of finance and payroll are available prior to 2008”, having been outsourced to a private company, and that €9.6 million was a “conservative estimate” of the missing contributions.

The matter concerns some 398 employees with missing NI payments, with only 20 currently having their affairs in order. Over the years, some 168 had since regularised their position upon reaching retirement. However, only those employees who still had their original payslips were able to address the situation, UĦM said.

Times of Malta has sent questions to Grixti and the FSWS.