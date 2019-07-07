At a time when, thankfully, the focus on mental health is sharpening, mental health in teenage years and early adulthood is coming under close scrutiny. The reason is clear: both research and experience show that mental health problems of the depressive type are endangering the future of young people in a more substantial measure than ever before.

Recently, Eurofound, an EU agency, published a report on the wellbeing of young people and found that, in Malta, 22 per cent of those between 15 and 24 years of age are at risk of developing depression. Young women in this category outstrip males.

Malta’s overall figures are very near the top end of the EU ranking lists.

The reasons why people develop major depression are known: a coming together of genetic pre-disposition and environmental triggers, like loss or other life stresses, is to blame for the eruption of the condition.

However, life stresses do not occur in a vacuum. The structure and the dynamics of society influence quite markedly the amount and type of stress generated – and the defences the individual and social groups can deploy in response.

A society that is unstable and going through rapid change will engender a great deal of pressure on its members to adapt to new priorities and expectations. More than a century ago, the sociologist Emile Durkheim recognised the connection between the kind of social confusion resulting from profound social upheaval he called anomie on the one hand and deviant and pathological behaviour on the other. Durkehim focused on suicide but later elaborations on his work revealed a connection with depressive states as well.

Maltese society has undergone rapid, essential change over the last couple of decades. The internet, more intense interaction with other EU citizens, the rapidly expanding economy and new patterns of entertainment and communication have all transformed the way we relate to each other and the priorities we hold.

Age-old certainties have given way to new customs and attitudes. Once, the prospect of a permanent job in one sector – if not with one employer – was considered to be the pinnacle of professional success.

Now we look askance at those who do not change jobs every few years.

Legislation related to civil liberties – undoubtedly introduced with sincere intentions – while reflecting changing norms has also instigated change in the nature and permanence of institutions like marriage.

Not all of us have the skills to adjust appropriately and in a healthy way to what is often experienced as a bewildering uncertainty in what tomorrow will be like.

The government needs to take stock of all this and try and rein in or temper the pace of change – unless it is prepared to sacrifice a number of casualties, in the form of sufferers from serious psychological pathologies, on the altar of so-called progress.

For example, the likely legalisation of cannabis should be reviewed in the light of what experts are indicating as the probable social effect of its liberalisation.

The very large number of young people currently at risk must be provided with counselling and curative services. Crucially, the Eurofound Report highlighted the fact that 61 per cent of our young people consider the cost of psychological and psychiatric services as prohibitive.

Besides acting on the legislative and various policy levels, the State must ensure that help is available for all young people who need it.