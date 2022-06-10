A public consultation period on Malta's social vision to be implemented by 2035 has been launched, with the main message behind the proposed policies being that ‘no person is left behind’.

“In a society that is continuously changing, we must be prepared for what our society will look like in the next 15 years, and that is why we took the opportunity to develop a long-term social vision for Malta, to ensure that we are prepared for future challenges and ensure no one is left behind,” Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said.

The ‘Social Vision for Malta 2035’ was unveiled by Falzon at a press conference on Friday.

The vision sets a number of policy goals that have been developed to address both existing gaps as well as future social challenges.

Permanent Secretary Mark Musu said the vision was drawn up after a number of consultation sessions with numerous stakeholders, including other ministries, NGOs, and academics.

The vision focuses on eleven key themes that represent different stages of life and different aspects of society and include:

Poverty and social exclusion

Family

Childhood

Youth

Elderly

Substances, gambling, and other addictions

Re-integration of ex-offenders

Persons with disability

LGBTIQ

Violence, Abuser, and Exploitation

Migration

The policy document focuses on each theme, addressing the current challenges faced in the different areas, and proposes various goals and visions to strengthen the area and address the issues.

Focus on ‘holistic’ and ‘person-centered’ approach

Presenting the aims and objectives of the vision, Director General at the Social Policy Ministry, Denise Fiorentino explained the priorities and proposed future policy goals for each theme.

For example, the theme Poverty and Social Exclusion highlighted the need to support ‘vulnerable cohorts’ such as single parents and one-pension couples, and those individuals who have a low level of education and skills.

To tackle these issues, the policy goal focuses on strengthening the fight against poverty through appropriate policy instruments, strategies, and action plans, and also strengthening government collaboration with relevant stakeholders, such as NGOs and civil society, to have a better understanding of the needs of such a group.

Another goal is to support persons at risk of poverty through appropriate tailor-made education and training initiatives as a means to break the poverty cycle.

When it comes to childhood a number of points were mentioned, such as the importance of proper parenting skills, tackling poverty among children, and protecting the mental and physical well-being of children. Problems such as high obesity and overweight issues were also mentioned.

Future policy goals on the particular age group highlighted the need to support families through appropriate policies and measures, that will enable parents/guardians to provide the best family environment for children.

It also focuses on the need for a safe physical and digital environment for children that safeguards their protection.

The public consultation period begins on Friday and feedback must be provided by July 8 by email at info.rpod.family@gov.mt

The full policy document can be found here: https://family.gov.mt/en/policies-publications-and-strategies/