Last year, Eman Azzopardi embarked on a charity trek in aid of Hospice Malta on his 45th birthday. He walked a kilometre for every year of his life, raising €4,500 along the way. This year, he repeated the feat in aid of the same cause, trekking 46km from l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa to Birżebbuġa on his 46th birthday, which fell on Wednesday.

“Straight after last year’s birthday trek, we decided to keep this going until at least I am 50 years old,” Azzopardi, a social worker who carried out the feat with his partner, Marija Bonello, says.

“Last year, it was a huge success. We collected €4,500... basically €100 for every kilometre walked. This year, it will most probably be less, yet, we are still satisfied with the outcome and with the people’s response.”

On the way from Dingli to Siġġiewi

“Hospice do a marvellous job with patients. Let’s support them in the best way possible. I always keep saying that the most satisfying thing we can do is helping others. It might be something small, yet, it will bring a lot of meaning to our lives.”

In 2021, the couple had left from Żebbuġ and ended at Hospice in Balzan. This time, they left from near the chapel of the Immaculate Conception, at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, walked towards Għadira, then on to Popeye Village, Manikata, Għajn Tuffieħa, Mġarr, Tas-Santi area, Mtaħleb, Dingli, Ta’ Żuta (limits of Dingli), Fawwara, Siġġiewi, Żurrieq, Ħal Far and ended the walk near the chapel of the Immaculate Conception in Birżebbuġa.

Marija Bonello in the early stages of the trek during sunrise last Wednesday.

Azzopardi and Bonello had an early morning start on Wednesday. They took a taxi ride from home to l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa at 5.15am and started walking at around 6am.

“The first 20 minutes were in pitch darkness... yet, once we reached Għadira Bay, the seascape was mazing,” Azzopardi says.

The couple were both amazed by the quiet surroundings of some of the houses they came across and also appreciated the wonderful landscapes they witnessed. Being a photography enthusiast, Azzopardi could not help but stop and take some snapshots.

The couple taking a selfie during the walk.

Rain was expected on the day but they were blessed with good weather and, although it got quite cloudy in the afternoon, it didn’t rain at all.

The trek, however, was not short of challenges, with the toughest part being the uphill walks.

“There were too many of them. Yet, we managed to overcome them all and made it to the end, even though we were so tired,” Azzopardi says.

He adds that it is also thanks to his partner’s support that he kept pushing through.

The couple’s route

“Her support is essential. She supports me in whatever I do and brings about a lot of enthusiasm to it.”

When they arrived at their final destination, after nine hours and around 15 minutes, the couple were very relieved.

Eman Azzopardi’s and Marija Bonello’s watches showing the time it took them to complete the feat. PHOTOS: EMAN AZZOPARDI

“We were both looking forward to get to the end. Yet, we were also happy to have achieved and overcome this challenge,” he says.

Azzopardi adds that it was all worthwhile and is looking forward to next year’s challenge, again in aid of Hospice.

Filfla as seen through an old gate.

“We decided to keep this going until at least I am 50 years old”

“Hospice do a marvellous job with patients. Let’s support them in the best way possible. I always keep saying that the most satisfying thing we can do is helping others. It might be something small, yet, it will bring a lot of meaning to our lives.”

Eman Azzopardi during a pit stop to have a birthday treat.

One can help Azzopardi’s cause by donating money to Hospice Malta via Revolut on +356 7973 4476. Donations to Hospice, however, can be made in several other ways all year round. For more details, visit https://hospicemalta.org/supporting-hospice/donations/.

The sun lighting up the Għajn Tuffieħa tower in the early morning.