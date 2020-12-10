Real Sociedad snatched qualification for the last 32 of the Europa League in the final seconds on Thursday after Willian Jose's late leveller in a 1-1 draw at Napoli and AZ Alkmaar's shock 2-1 defeat at Rijeka allowed the Spanish side to progress.

La Liga high fliers Sociedad were heading out of Europe as the final two matches of Group F headed into stoppage time, with AZ Alkmaar set to go through in second place as the Dutch side were drawing at bottom side Rijeka and Napoli led in Naples thanks to Piotr Zielinski's fine first half strike.

However Jose's thumping finish to level the scores at a soaking Stadio Diego Armando Maradona put the Basque outfit back into second place, and Ivan Tomecak's 93rd-minute winner for Rijeka in Croatia confirmed Alkmaar's elimination.

Napoli finish top of the group on 11 points, two ahead of Sociedad in second who end the group stage a further point ahead of Alkmaar.

