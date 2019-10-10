‘Is the media serving or betraying Maltese society?’ is the theme of the first in a series of informal discussions being held in the refectory of St Mark’s convent, St Augustine Street, Rabat, on Friday, October 25 from 7 to 8.30pm. It will be followed by refreshments and for those interested, a guided tour of the historic convent.

The first discussion is aimed at journalists and opinion leaders and will be moderated by Andrew Azzopardi. Attendance will be limited to a maximum of 30 people.

The discussions, being held under the theme ‘Society at a Crossroads’, are organised by the Augustinian Cloister Foundation Foundation based at the convent.

Those wishing to attend are to e-mail augustiniancloisterfoundation@gmail.com or call/text 9942 4521 preferably by Monday, October 14.