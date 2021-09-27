The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) and Caffe Cordina have embarked on a pilot project that aims to actively support the arts.

Exhibitions being held at the MSA’s seat, Palazzo de La Salle, will also have the opportunity to hold a satellite show in the Caffe Cordina tea rooms.

The aim of this initiative is to further support the arts and those investing their energy to hold exhibitions of note.

This initiative brings together two major establishments in Valletta, both of which have origins in the 19th century, and are located just metres away from each other on Valletta’s main artery.

The first works involved in this pilot project and satellite show form part of the exhibition Bonds by sister artists Lilyana Ger and Nadya Peovska, from Bulgaria. Bonds was open at Palazzo de La Salle until last Thursday, and one could get a taste of the main show from the satellite at Caffe Cordina.

MSA president Adrian Mamo is proud that the MSA has embarked on this new project with the historic coffee shop.

“Caffe Cordina is a highly respected institution and both establishments have a keen interest in the arts. These kinds of collaborations between the private sector and public institutions benefit both sides, but most of all they benefit the arts and artists themselves since they multiply their exposure,” Mamo said.

“Here at Caffe Cordina, we have a tradition of displaying beautiful works of art on our walls as we believe we should promote the arts and culture. This collaboration is a perfect match between our two institutions since our Caffe has a traditional tie to art with its permanent display of numerous works by Giuseppe Calì,” Luca Cordina, head of business development at Caffe Cordina, remarked.

Both institutions hope that this first successful initiative will continue much further in the future and serve as the launch of a fruitful collaboration.

Patrons at Caffe Cordina can now enjoy a small selection of works by sister artists Lilyana Ger and Nadya Peovska. The full exhibition Bonds can be viewed at the Malta Society of Arts’ premises Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

For more details about the exhibition, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.