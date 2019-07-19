The Malta Society of Arts members’ exhibition, entitled Perception: Postscripts, is on at the art galleries of Palazzo de La Salle, Republic Street, Valletta.

An ‘artistic sequel’ to last year’s exhibition, the show features participants who showcased their work last year, together with numerous other member artists, art students and art lovers.

The exhibition features works by over 50 of participants. It is inspired by the theme of multi-sensoriality, as established by the international project AMuSE (Artistic Multi Sensorial Experiences).

The exhibition runs at Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until August 31. Opening hours are Monday and Friday from 8am to 7pm; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to noon and from 3pm to 6pm; and Saturday between 9am and 1.30pm. Admission is free.

www.artsmalta.org