Missio Malta, together with the Malta Football Association (MFA) and Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation, have launched Socktober.

The initiative aims to increase awareness among the younger generations about the work carried by missions around the world, through the powerful game of football.

At a press conference at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali, Robert Farrugia, Missio head, Communications and Fundraising, invited Malta’s football nurseries to participate in this new initiative.

“Through Socktober we want to reach out to children attending our football nurseries and communicate with them through a medium they are very conversant with. We want to tell them stories of children like them, in other countries, and how they create footballs using a variety of materials. We want this to be a fun project, which brings us closer together, while raising awareness about Missio Malta’s work abroad,” Farrugia explained.

Socktober is open to all children attending football nurseries in Malta and Gozo and will run through the months of October and November. Participating football nurseries will hold specially organised workshops whereby children will be invited to build their own sock-ball created from various recycled materials, such as paper, cloth, and cardboard.

Missio Malta will be distributing a ‘how-to’ video explaining the process of building the ball. Participants are invited to donate to Missio Malta, in favour of its work abroad.