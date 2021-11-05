One of the most eminent parish priests of the Gozo cathedral was Fr Carlo Magri. In the twilight of his years and notwithstanding his physical impairments due to poor health and failing eyesight, he decided to set up a foundation to support Gozo clergy.

On February 23, 1689, he formed the Sodality of St Philip Neri, offering spiritual and material solidarity in times of need especially to the poor priests of Gozo. Bishop Davide Cocco-Palmeri approved the foundation through a decree of July 1, 1689. The sodality provided free medical care to poor priests, paid for all their funeral costs and allotted a place for their burial in the Cathedral crypt.

To commemorate this event, on the first Saturday of November, Gozitan priests congregate at the Cathedral to pray for their departed brethren. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Mass at the Cathedral on Saturday, November 6, at 8am.Prayers will be said especially for priests who passed away during the past year.

These include Fr Carmelo Grech and Fr Franġisk-Saver Calleja, both of St George parish, Victoria, Fr Karm Xerri of Qala, Fr Ġużeppi Rapa and Fr Pietru Sammut, both of Nadur, Fr Salv Debrincat of Munxar, Fr Ġorġ Vella of Fontana and Fr Ġużeppi Zammit of Għasri. Family members and relatives of these priests are being invited to attend Mass.

The seat of the sodality is the chapel of St Philip Neri. The altarpiece, by Tommaso Madiona (1852), depicts St Philip Neri meditating the Nativity.

The ex-officio rector of the sodality is Cathedral archpriest, Mgr Joseph Sultana.