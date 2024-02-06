Isabelle Bonnici, whose son Jean Paul Sofia died in a construction site collapse in Corradino in 2022, hit out at the authorities on Tuesday in the wake of the collapse of a façade in Gżira.

No one was injured when the structure collapsed into a street but Bonnici in a Facebook post asked whether the authorities were waiting for the inquiry report into the Corradino collapse before doing anything.

Had no one checked anything before the latest collapse, she asked.

"Were the contractors qualified? Did the architect do his work well? Did the relevant government departments go about their duties? Were safety checks carried out? Who would be held accountable for this serious shortcoming?"

She said that Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, now responsible for the sector needed to explain what had been done, and what would be done.

BCA investigating collapse - minister

The minister was also asked about the incident by Labour MP Davinia Sammut Hili during question time in parliament.

Replying, the minister said that in the wake of the incident the Building Construction Authority had blocked bank guarantees made by the developer, in case claims for damage were made by third parties. The BCA would also investigate if the method statement submitted before the works started had been adhered to.

A stop order on the works had been issued and the case was also being investigated by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, Attard said.