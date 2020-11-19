There are various elements that drive success in business – from a strong management team and human talent to continuous learning, agility, and customer support.

But in this day and age, what defines business success is software – it is the main differentiator between businesses that are thriving in a fast-evolving world and those that risk perishing.

The current coronavirus pandemic is a clear example of this. In an increasingly uncertain world, the businesses that were well prepared and had a good level of readiness to adapt to the new reality of e-commerce and remote working gained a substantial advantage over those that were caught on the back foot.

However, having the right kind of software is easier said than done. Creating software that works for a business, rather than the other way round, is not that easy, as the road is fraught with perils.

The reasons why software projects fail can be various. Sometimes it’s because of badly defined requirements or impossible goals, or because the wrong type of technology is proposed. And even when businesses get these right, poor project management and inexperience to handle the project's complexity can then put them off course. Add to this a lack of quality assurance and testing, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Engage the right partner

A business can avoid these pitfalls by entrusting its software requirements to a reliable partner that has been there, done that, over and over again; a partner that has a wealth of experience in delivering solutions that work.

Cleverbit Software co-founders Matthew Scerri and Matthew Rizzo explain further.

“We set up Cleverbit Software in 2016, fuelled by a shared passion to deliver software solutions that are done the right way and help maximise business value,” Rizzo explains.

“From the start, we focused on developing processes that bring together a company’s requirements, customer considerations, and the employee perspective to propose solutions which solve the challenges identified, without creating new problems.

“Our approach looks to be the right one, as from an initial team of two, we now have over 30 members of staff at Cleverbit Software – and are constantly looking for new people wherever they may be,” Rizzo says.

“Among the things that make us stand out is the breadth of technologies and platforms that we can offer – meaning that we will propose the best solution for the particular needs and circumstances,” Scerri adds.

“We have deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, although not exclusively so. We help companies customise and integrate tools within Microsoft 365 especially, MS Teams, and SharePoint to help our customers boost productivity and strengthen collaboration. Using the latest MS Power Platform, we help them solve business problems and build solutions faster than ever.

“We build bespoke solutions from scratch using ASP.NET and rich frontend frameworks like React and Angular. We can also help companies take advantage of the cloud by building software that can leverage cloud services on Azure and AWS.

“We also help customers, both locally and overseas, to improve customer engagement using our expertise in Zendesk customisations and integrations, and helping businesses sell online through various platforms such as Shopify and UCommerce.”

‘Helping our customers concentrate on what they do best – running their business’

Scerri explains how before proposing to build a customised solution from scratch, the team at Cleverbit Software first determines whether the existing technology investment can be leveraged through the use of additional features that may already exist or which need to be developed.

“We also consider whether integrating the current solutions can help achieve the required objectives. Following that, we look into the possibility of customising available off-the-shelf solutions or developing bespoke software for the project. Most projects use a combination of these options.

“Ultimately, we ensure the software adds value to the business and its employees while solving real customer problems. This puts our customers’ minds at rest and helps them concentrate on what they do best – running their business.”

To explore how Cleverbit Software can help your business achieve its full potential, book a free assessment by visiting www.cleverbit.software or sending an e-mail at info@cleverbit.software.