GSD Marketing Ltd has launched Sol, a lager born in Mexico that is now available in over 85 countries.

The sun has always been integral to Sol’s brand heritage since its beginning in 1899, when the original master brewer, upon seeing a ray of sunlight hit the beer, crowned it ‘El Sol’, later becoming ‘Sol’.

The brand’s campaign, ‘Taste the Sun’, shows how every moment can be revitalised by the power of sunlight and encourages everyone to explore new possibilities and adventures out of the shadows and into the sunshine.

After the acquisition of the brewery El Salto del Agua, Sol moved to Orizaba in early 1900, where the beer – which uses the closest waters to the sun − became a Mexican icon.

From 2020, Sol is brewed at Zoeterwoude brewery in the Netherlands, where renewable energy from solar power is used to produce the beer.

“We are proud to add Sol to our beer portfolio. As the brand’s name suggests, Sol is all about the sun and aims to inspire people to connect to the positive energy that comes from it,” Milena Livada, sales and marketing manager at GSD Marketing Ltd, said.

“This long-standing connection with the sun is reinforced with the fact that Sol is brewed with solar energy. It is our responsibility to conduct business in a way that can be a positive force for change and to provide people with a product that fits increasingly sustainable-minded preferences.”