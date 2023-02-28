A new solar farm on top of Ta' Qali water reservoir is generating enough electricity to power 365 households, energy minister Miriam Dalli was told during a visit to the site.

The €1.6 million public-private project is being handled by the Water Services Corporation and the Malta Developers Association.

It covers 6,319 square metres on one of the corporation’s largest reservoirs and features 2,198 photovoltaic panels with a total capacity of one megawatt.

Dalli said the Water Services Corporation is turning the large spaces on top of its reservoirs into green investments to improve the sustainability of its operations, while helping Malta attain its climate objectives.

The WSC has installed similar solar farms on its reservoirs in Qrendi, Fiddien, and at Ta’ Ċenċ, in Gozo. Together with the new installation at Ta’ Qali, these solar farms add up to a total capacity of 4.83 megawatt peak, generating enough clean electricity for 1,760 households and reducing 3,100,000 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide every year.

Dalli was accompanied by Malta Developers Association president Michael Stivala and treasurer Alfred Camilleri among others.