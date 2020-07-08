A new solar farm in Mġarr will produce enough power to supply 2,200 households.

The Imsielliet Solar Power Plant, inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday morning, sits atop a re-purposed quarry in the outskirts of Mġarr.

It consists of 16,896 panels, generating 8.65 million units of clean energy per year, which will be fed into the national power grid as part of an agreement with State energy company Enemalta.

The plant is expected to displace approximately 4,000 tons of emissions annually.

The project is a private initiative by partners AX Group, PX Company, and Solar Solutions.

Speaking during the inauguration, Abela said the project strikes the right balance between business investment and the government’s environmental targets.

“This is the model, not only for the regeneration of quarries, but also for investments that will help us reach our targets,” he said.