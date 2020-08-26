Owners of photovoltaic panels will as of Monday be able to apply for financial aid to buy a battery to store their generated electricity in.

The newly-launched pilot project, which was announced in this year's Budget, will offer applicants up to 25 per cent of the cost of an energy storage system up to a maximum of €1,000.

To qualify, applicants must own PV panels which are installed in line with planning regulations and linked to Enemalta’s grid but not benefitting from an active feed-in tariff. If the system is linked to such a tariff, the system’s guarantee has to have expired for it to benefit from the scheme.

€50,000 has been allocated for the pilot project, which Energy Minister Michael Farrugia said would help the country move closer to European environmental targets.

The aim of the scheme is to increase the storage of renewable energy in the domestic market reducing the country’s dependence on conventional sources of energy.

Energy services regulator Marjohn Abela said the regulator would be accepting and processing applications from Monday on www.rews.org.mt.



In the case of high public demand, the government will reopen the scheme next year.