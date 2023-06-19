The installation of solar panels on every new or renovated building could become a legal requirement from next year.

The proposal is in a list of amendments to the minimum requirements for energy efficiency that is up for public consultation.

In a statement, the Planning Ministry said that the technical document, known as Document F, would introduce new minimum requirements surrounding efficient energy use in new and renovated buildings.

The document would serve as a set of guidelines for professionals such as contractors and other operators in the construction industry.

“Malta is determined to reach European targets on reducing carbon emissions and these proposals address a number of goals set out by the European Green Deal with the target of achieving buildings that produce zero or close to zero emissions,” the statement said.

“This must be achieved by reducing energy use in existing buildings and installing solar panels on all new builds and certain renovation projects.”

The document applies to all new buildings, be they dwellings or otherwise. Both solar renewable energy sources and solar water heating are being proposed as mandatory wherever there is solar potential within the project.

When it comes to solar water heating, if the site in question has no solar potential, then water heating by heat pump will instead be a requirement.

The document proposes an increase in energy performance standards for all new and renovated dwellings, more insulation requirements for roofs, walls and floors, and the introduction of an overall energy performance certificate for building categories which are not yet subject to this requirement.

Efficiency ratings for air conditioners would be increased to A or better.

The efficiency requirement for boilers would also be increased, requiring insulation of all hot water pipework, as would the minimum efficiency rating for lighting in tandem with recent improvements in LED technology.