Solar panels are to be installed on top of route buses to reduce the carbon footprint from vehicle emissions, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Monday.

€40 million in EU funds will be used for the purpose, he said.

The minister made the announcement when he inaugurated a pilot project at Zarb Coaches which will also see their private buses powered through solar panels. The pilot project is being run in association with Malta Public Transport. Solar panels have also been installed on two route buses.

The minister said that through the investment, diesel consumption will drop by 8-10 per cent per year. The 800Wp solar panels will push up electricity generation from solar panels will be 1000 kWh. That will lead to an annual saving of 2,680kg of CO2 emissions.

The PN in a statement said it welcomed the project and the fact that EU funds would be used for it.