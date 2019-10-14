A soldier has been found not guilty of having seriously injured a woman who was punched in her face in Paceville.

The victim, Kelsey Psaila, had told the police that she was at the Havana club on May 1, 2017 when a fight broke out between two men, including the accused Robert Baldacchibno.

Her brother Adian Psaila and another man intervened to try to calm matters down, but Mr Baldacchino hit her brother.

Security officials intervened and the woman said that when they grabbed her brother, she told them that he had nothing to do.

At this point, Mr Baldacchino allegedly punched her in the face. She fainted and was hospitalised.

It resulted during testimony that the incident was reported hours after it happened and the accused was not immediately identified by the alleged victim. His alleged identity only became known when a man at another party the next day, claimed he had hit a woman.

The accused denied involvement having punched Ms Psaila and had asked police to view CCTV to confirm. The cameras, however, did not provide proper coverage.

In his judgement, Magistrate Joe Mifsud said conflicting version had been given of what had taken place and the prosecution had not proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Although there had been a fight at the Havana, the court was not convinced that it was the accused who had punched Ms Psaila and was inclined to consider this as a case of mistaken identity.

Mr Baldacchino was found not guilty of assault or of having offended Ms Psaila. He was however found guilty of disturbing public order and was given a warning.

Lawyer Joe Giglio was defence counsel.