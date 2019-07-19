A man who has said he was the sole survivor among 15 during an 11-day journey at sea has been interviewed by United Nations asylum experts.

Mohammed Adam Oga told Times of Malta that his companions gradually died after their rubber dinghy's food, water and fuel supplies ran out.

They threw dead bodies overboard into the sea when they started to smell in the August heat, he recalled.

On Saturday, the Malta branch of UN refugee agency UNHCR said that it had met with Mr Oga and found him still in a “delicate condition”.

“We have provided him with information and he will be getting psychological assistance and other support in Malta”.

Mr Oga was spotted aboard the small dinghy by an EU border agency surveillance plane, which then alerted Malta’s rescue coordination centre.

He was airlifted to Malta by an Armed Forces helicopter and is now being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

Another man found lying in the dinghy was dead.

The United Nations International Organisation for Migration estimates that around 600 people have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean this year alone.