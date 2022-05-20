On May 24, the Dominican Order, worldwide, celebrates the solemnity of the translation of the relics of St Dominic to the basilica of St Dominic in Bologna. It was on May 24, 1233 when, during a general chapter of the Order in Bologna, the interred body of the founder of preachers was moved inside the exquisite shrine, Arca di San Domenico.

The elaboration of this artistic masterpiece was performed in separate stages by the best sculptors of their time and took almost 500 years to finish.

The Dominican community of Valletta will mark this annual event with the celebration of sung Mass, led by parish priest and prior Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, on Tuesday, May 24, at 6.15pm. Holy rosary and the litany of St Dominic will be recited prior to Mass at 5.45pm. After Mass, the saint’s antiphon will be sung, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.