WOLFSBERGER AC 0

GŻIRA UNITED 0

WOLFSBERGER AC

H. Bonmann; D. Baumgartner, S. Piesinger (73 N. Veratschnig), L. Lochosvhili, M. Anzolin (46 J. Scherzer), M. Leitgeb, K. Kerschbaumer, A. Jasic, T. Ballo (46 M. Taferner), T. Rocher (77 D. Vizinger), T. Baribo.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov; M, Cosic, L. Tabone, G. Mentz, M. Dias, L. Riascos, N. Muscat, Z. Scerri (90 C. Gauci), R. Correa, Jefferson (84 T. Kolega), Maxuell (69 J. Mendoza).

Referee Urs Schnyder (Switzerland FA).

Yellow cards Baumgartner, Piesinger, Dias.

Gżira United’s run in the UEFA Europa Conference League continues to produce positive results after the Maroons managed to hold Austria’s Wolfsberger AC to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

A result that leaves the qualification wide open with Gżira now set to host the Bundesliga side in next week’s second leg.

The winner between Molde of Norway and Kisvarda of Hungary will be face whoever qualifies from this tie.

Darren Abdilla’s team staged an organised display which restricted Wolfsberger to very few chances throughout the game.

Whenever Gżira’s backline was breached, goalkeeper Darijan Zarkov was up to the task to preserve the clean sheet against a more-quoted side.

Wolfsberger, who played twice in the Europa League group stages in recent years, dominated proceedings but for all their possession, they could not capitalise on it.

Adis Jasic tried to threaten Gżira United with a lobbed header but it was not enough to beat Zarkov after 10 minutes.

Moments later, Gabriel Bohrer tried his luck with a first-timer from the edge of the area which was deflected into corner.

