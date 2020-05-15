Struggling families will be provided with solidarity boxes containing a range of basics to ensure they live with dignity despite the financial hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

These include food, items for personal hygiene and cleanliness, and stationery for children.

The contents of these solidarity boxes were carefully selected following research by Caritas and the University of Malta to ensure that these families are provided with what they truly need as they struggle to make ends meet, Caritas Director Anthony Gatt said.

A social worker who went to give food to a family was told the family had not eaten in two days.

“Many families are opting to put any extra money they have towards rent - rather than food – not to end up without a roof over their head… Just yesterday a social worker who handed over food to a family was told that they had not eaten in two days,” he said.

Since COVID-19's arrival to Malta in March, Caritas has been collaborating with other NGOs, the government and civil society to support financially struggling people, Gatt said.

Solidarity boxes contain basic needs

Over these weeks one question kept coming up: What do these people really need? In order to answer this question Caritas and the university embarked on research, said Professor Susanne Piscopo from the Education Department.

A list of the contents of these boxes and an approximation of their cost are being published to guide those involved in providing emergency assistance to vulnerable families.

How much does each box cost?

The research sought to understand basic needs - that go beyond food - which would allow families a dignified life over a 14-day period.

This included non-perishable food, fresh fruit and vegetables, cleaning products, items for personal care and hygiene, child care items and items for school and children’s pastimes.

It is estimated that supplying each solidarity box would cost €185.19 for a family of two adults and two children, €248.08 for a family of two adults, a child and a baby, €165.031 for a family of one adult and two children and €132.12 for an elderly couple.

Boxes include a reusable protective face mask. The items are also sustainable, and include, for example, bicarbonate of soda and vinegar as a natural and less costly cleaning agent option.

Struggling families provided with these solidarity boxes would be able to save enough money to buy perishable basics such as milk and bread.

Stefania Calleja, chairperson of voluntary organisation Home Economists in Action, said recipes, as well as instructions on how to store food and budget money will also be provided.

To support the initiative contact Caritas Malta on help@caritasmalta.org or call 9912 2515 or 9947 3689 for more information.

Attached files Infographic by Caritas Malta