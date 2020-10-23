The style may vary but the essence remains. Those raising the local issue of rule of law and governance beyond Malta’s shores are labelled traitors and the people’s enemy, even if they are law-abiding Maltese citizens genuinely concerned with the morass in their beloved homeland.

If they do so at home, they are accused of having their own agenda, of being part of the ‘establishment’ or of adopting a negative attitude.

That was the loud chorus line under Joseph Muscat’s dirt-ridden administration and remains much the same under Robert Abela. Just see how he reacted and blamed the PN MEPs when Brussels announced it was taking action against Malta’s ‘golden passport’ scheme.

Kudos to all those individuals willing to stand up to be counted, take up the cudgels on their compatriots’ behalf and seek all the international solidarity this country can get to, finally, get back on track.

Solidarity, especially at an international level, usually contributes to more pressure on the powers-that-be not to continue riding roughshod over their own citizens and their rights.

The EU and its structures have served a very good purpose in this regard and Malta too has benefited. In fact, there have been and continue to be instances when, under pressure, the authorities have had to change their ways or tweak them.

Freedom of expression, especially after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the systems of appointment of members of the judiciary and of the police commissioner and the lack of checks and balances and good governance are just a few areas where there have been improvements or promises of improvement, mainly thanks to European solidarity.

However, solidarity depends on mutual support. The Maltese people and their representatives, whether in Malta or Brussels, cannot expect any backing if they then fail on this score themselves. This has just happened in the case of Bulgaria, where the people are worried about the erosion of the rule of law – an experience the Maltese people share.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution about Bulgaria expressing concerns over “a significant deterioration of respect for the principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights, including the independence of the judiciary, separation of powers, the fight against corruption and freedom of the media”.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, as coordinator of the European People’s Party, moved an amendment aimed at diluting the message of the resolution. This was motivated by the fact that the political party to which the Bulgarian prime minister belongs forms part of the EPP.

Thankfully, the amendment did not go through and the Bulgarian people now rightly expect Europe to stand by them, as indeed, the Maltese people do. However, Metsola and her colleague, David Casa – both so vociferous about the situation at home – still voted against the resolution.

A spokesman for Metsola told Times of Malta she would always speak up for the protection of the rule of law but would not support a resolution that served to damage the credibility of the European Parliament when negotiations on a new all-encompassing EU rule-of-law mechanism were taking place.

One cannot vehemently defend the rule of law at home but not in another country just because talks are being held.

The Maltese people know very well what can happen while ‘discussions’ take place and commissions investigate and magisterial inquiries continue interminably.

Such an attitude is political convenience at its best, the kind that brings solidarity to zilch.