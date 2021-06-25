Solidarity on migration remained limited and applied on an ad hoc basis, Labour MEP Alfred Sant told a European Parliament plenary session.

Addressing a joint debate ahead of the 24-25 June European Council and the re-launch of the Malta declaration that had been agreed at the Valletta Summit in 2015, Sant said the migration emergency has been ongoing for far too long and tangible results were urgently needed.

“Back in 2015, the Valletta summit on migration brought together European and African leaders. They agreed to address the root causes of irregular migration, enhance cooperation on legal migration, and prevent irregular migration.

“Leaders promised to shoulder a common responsibility in a fair manner between countries of origin, transit and destination. Yet, five years after, Europe’s southern front is still facing a disproportionate burden through irregular migration and requests for humanitarian protection”, he stated.

He noted that by way of asylum claims per capita, the three top EU countries in 2020 were Cyprus with 838 claims, Malta with 482, and Greece with 378 claims per 100,000 inhabitants.

“This calls for responsible and concrete decisions. Firstly, tackle the actual root of irregular migration. Secondly, overhaul the current system towards a permanent and proportionate structure of allocation for asylum seekers. The ball remains in the Council’s court” he added.

The Valletta summit on migration was held in November of 2015, bringing together European and African heads of state and government in an effort to strengthen cooperation and address the current challenges but also the opportunities of migration