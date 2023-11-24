The Turkish Embassy in Malta and the Maltese Turkish Business Community have jointly organised a dinner to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Turkiye as a republic. Guests at the event, which was held at Palazzo Parisio, included many Maltese and Turkish entrepreneurs.

The dinner showcased the excellence of Turkiye’s cuisine created by Ms Ebru Baybara Demir, one of Turkiye’s foremost chefs. She’s the winner of this year’s Basque Culinary World Prize which is considered to be gastronomy’s Nobel Prize.

In addition, following the earthquakes in her country she stepped in to organise kitchens that on a daily basis feed around 10,000 men, women and children without a roof over their head.

A final touch by Chef Ebru Baybara Demir before serving the meal.

Addressing those present Demir said: "There are two things I love the most in my life, are my country and cooking. The two are closely related - I use cooking to make an impact on people's lives."

Erdeniz Şen – Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Ezgi Harmancı – managing director/ Harmancı & Partners, Kor Kurt Akın – managing director/ PMY Ventures, Ebru Baybara Demir- Chef and social entrepreneur.

Commenting on this remarkable lady, Dr Ezgi Harmanci, managing director, Harmanci & Partners said: “As a woman and a chef, she stands as an inspiration to many around the globe, myself included. Since I discovered her in an interview a few years ago, I've been captivated by her passion, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact. And for getting things done.”

Kurt Akin, CEO, Next Microbiome added that: “Turkish cuisine is one of the most important and strong vehicles of our culture. Its immense variety reflects the abundance provided by mother Anatolia, Thracia and the Balkans. This evening we were all very lucky to enjoy the magic created by a real virtuoso of our cuisine. Demir has given us a delightful glimpse of what Turkish cuisine looks, smells and tastes like.”

The Turkish Ambassador to Malta, HE Erdeniz Sen congratulated Demir for her contributions to the field of social gastronomy and added: “I am so happy to be hosting Demir second time: first in Canada and now in Malta. Our celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic will continue with other cultural events.”

Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation and Chris Bonett, Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds also attended the event.