A solidarity walk in aid of Puttinu Cares raised the sum of €1,400. The walk, organised by the Gozo General Hospital’s social activities committee and Puttinu Cares committee last Sunday, started from the main entrance gate of the hospital to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary and back. Carmel Camilleri, Puttinu Cares Gozo committee chairman, thanked Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana, all the volunteers and contributors, the Gozo Police force and the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps who provide support throughout the event and urged everyone to contribute in whatever way they could.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.