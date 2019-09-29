A solidarity walk in aid of Puttinu Cares raised the sum of €1,400. The walk, organised by the Gozo General Hospital’s social activities committee and Puttinu Cares committee last Sunday, started from the main entrance gate of the hospital to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary and back. Carmel Camilleri, Puttinu Cares Gozo committee chairman, thanked Gozo Minister Justyn Caruana, all the volunteers and contributors, the Gozo Police force and the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps who provide support throughout the event and urged everyone to contribute in whatever way they could.
