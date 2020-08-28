The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, having cost at least 800,000 lives. In Europe, thanks to the hard measures taken since the spring, the worst is behind us. Of course, there can be no complacency. We must never forget the tireless dedication displayed by medical personnel across our continent. Nor must we ever forget the lessons of this experience, starting with the need to invest, invest, invest in healthcare systems which leave no one behind.

Partly due to the economic effects of the necessary measures taken to contain the virus, we simultaneously face a second tragedy: that of livelihoods lost to COVID-19. The collapse in GDP in 2020 is set to eclipse any experienced since the Great Depression. In the second quarter alone, GDP fell by 11.7 per cent in the European Union.

The increase in unemployment in the EU – from 6.5 per cent in March to 7.1 per cent in June – has so far been relatively moderate.

True, these figures do not convey the full picture: hours worked have dropped sharply and people unable to work due to lockdowns do not necessarily show in the unemployment statistics.

Even so, it is clear that the impact on European workers would have been far worse without the safety nets that are such an essential part of our welfare states and our social market economies. A glance at the unemployment rate in the US, which in a few short months has shot several points higher than in the EU, is a reminder that while Europe’s labour markets are far from perfect, they do have their strengths.

One example is short-time work schemes like Malta’s COVID-19 wage supplement and COVID-19 parent benefit among others. These and similar programmes enable firms to maintain employees in their jobs in periods of substantially reduced economic activity. Such schemes of course do not remove the need to invest in upskilling and equipping people for new opportunities – indeed, this should be a priority in the national recovery and resilience plans that each member state will prepare in the coming months. But they have clearly been a key factor so far in shielding European workers from the worst consequences of the recession.

However, these important schemes have a significant cost for public finances, especially when demand for them is at record levels. To enable EU countries to maintain the necessary level of coverage, last April the European Commission therefore proposed to create a new financial instrument.

SURE, which will become available in the coming weeks, will cover costs directly related to the creation or extension of national short-time work schemes, and other similar measures that EU countries have put in place as a response to the pandemic, in particular for the self-employed.

The commission will soon be in a position to begin raising the money for SURE on the markets. Thanks to the EU’s ultra-low borrowing costs, we are able to provide loans to member states at particularly favourable conditions.

This borrowing will be a precursor to the much larger market operations that the commission will undertake to finance the EU’s recovery plan, agreed by EU leaders in July.

After assessing the requests for support received so far, the commission has this week proposed to provide an initial €81.4 billion to 15 member states through SURE. This includes €244 million for Malta.

Contacts are ongoing with other governments and further requests are expected in due course. But with more than four-fifths of the total allocated, it is already clear that SURE was very much needed and is set to be a testament to the power of European solidarity.

Together, EU member states are able to mobilise more financial resources at better conditions for the sake of maintaining livelihoods across the continent. This is Europe delivering for our workers.

Ideas for European unemployment reinsurance schemes have been debated for at least a decade. The fact that the commission’s SURE proposal was adopted in just a few weeks by EU finance ministers is proof that when the political will is there, agreement on bold European solutions is possible.

SURE is a necessary response to an unprecedented emergency. It should also be seen as a first step to a permanent European unemployment benefit reinsurance scheme, as called for by Ursula von der Leyen last year ahead of her confirmation as European Commission president.

As our economies recover, we must leave no one behind.

Europe should be synonymous with solidarity not only in times of emergency but every single day.

Paolo Gentiloni is European Commissioner for the Economy and Nicolas Schmit is European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights.